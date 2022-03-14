Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 460 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,312 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $109,108,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 43,049.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,085,000 after acquiring an additional 600,114 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $82,077,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $4.10 on Monday, reaching $83.28. 34,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,713. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.45 and a beta of 0.52. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

