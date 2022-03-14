Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,212.98% and a negative return on equity of 185.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.62. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

JAGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

