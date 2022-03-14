Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.05% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 185,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition by 3.7% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 155,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $8,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,080,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCAC opened at $9.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

