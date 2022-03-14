Jane Street Group LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 802.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 82,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57.

