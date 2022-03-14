Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,790 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 18.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,741 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 57.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 21.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the third quarter valued at about $788,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMK opened at $75.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.20. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

