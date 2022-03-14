Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 19,334 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 101,054.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

