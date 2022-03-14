Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $384,000 in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,044 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

