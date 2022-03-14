Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

HWC opened at $53.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.01. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

