Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AL opened at $37.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

