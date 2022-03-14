Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN opened at $7.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.