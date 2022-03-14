Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

JPDYY opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Japan Display has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.23.

Japan Display, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of small and medium-sized display devices and related products. It offers liquid crystal display modules for smartphones, tablets, automotive equipment, digital cameras, and game machines. The company was founded on October 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

