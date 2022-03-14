Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €125.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($106.52) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €105.33 ($114.49).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €72.42 ($78.72) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €90.83 and a 200-day moving average of €87.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

