JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) CAO Sells $1,127,116.76 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:JELD opened at $22.84 on Monday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.