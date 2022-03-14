Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given New €18.10 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from €18.00 ($19.57) to €18.10 ($19.67) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.93) to €18.00 ($19.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.03.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

