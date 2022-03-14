Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Update

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 96,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE JT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.75.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.