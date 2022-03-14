JOE (JOE) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002139 BTC on major exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $151.79 million and $16.74 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.85 or 0.06562361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,033.94 or 1.00144386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00041040 BTC.

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 182,088,468 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

