Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 188 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $51,011,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $142.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

