Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $43.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

