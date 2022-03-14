Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,016,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,796,000 after purchasing an additional 202,520 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

TWLO stock opened at $132.48 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.75 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,010 shares of company stock worth $8,305,241 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

