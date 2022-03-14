Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,564 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,560,000 after purchasing an additional 81,781 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

