Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 204 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $262.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.71. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $212.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

