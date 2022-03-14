Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,417,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 250,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

