Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 42,117 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $415.61 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.43 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

