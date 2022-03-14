Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $695,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $75.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,560. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

