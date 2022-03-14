Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $295.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,995 shares of company stock worth $49,541,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

