Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

LMT stock opened at $449.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.49 and its 200 day moving average is $363.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

