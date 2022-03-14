Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $178.00 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.