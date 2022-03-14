JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price to €62.40

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.05 ($81.58) to €62.40 ($67.83) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DPSGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.57.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.