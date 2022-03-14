JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Nuvei (TSE:NVEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei to a buy rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.40.

Shares of TSE:NVEI opened at C$70.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.64. Nuvei has a one year low of C$54.47 and a one year high of C$180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 69.04.

