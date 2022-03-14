JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $57.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.27.

PHM opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

