JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Underweight

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Get JOYY alerts:

YY stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. JOYY has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $121.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in JOYY by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in JOYY by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 19,212 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,903,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JOYY by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.