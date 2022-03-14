JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Underweight

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.
YY stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. JOYY has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $121.05.
JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
