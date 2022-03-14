JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Price Target to $2.50

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. 12,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,019. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 554,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 371,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.