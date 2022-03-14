JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.54) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.74).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,651.50 ($21.64) on Monday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823 ($23.89). The firm has a market cap of £29.47 billion and a PE ratio of 82.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,693.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,583.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.02), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($62,945.91).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

