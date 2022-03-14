Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Buys £188.70 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider Mark Lavelle bought 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,290 ($82.42) per share, with a total value of £188.70 ($247.25).

JDG stock opened at GBX 6,300 ($82.55) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,590.31. Judges Scientific plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,700 ($74.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,800 ($115.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £398.03 million and a PE ratio of 39.57.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.