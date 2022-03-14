K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Update

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.0 days.
KBRLF remained flat at $$26.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $32.19.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on K-Bro Linen (KBRLF)
