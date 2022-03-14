Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 723,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KXIN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kaixin Auto by 195.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaixin Auto stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,085. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

