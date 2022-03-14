Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Down 21.6%

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) were down 21.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 125,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 103,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$38.80 million and a PE ratio of -16.34.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
Featured Articles
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.