KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KDDIY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KDDI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.36. 360,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.02. KDDI has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About KDDI (Get Rating)
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
