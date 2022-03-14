Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $8,953,332.78 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of K opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

