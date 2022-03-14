Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $8,953,332.78 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of K opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $68.60.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
