KeyCorp Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $21.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

