Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $179.24. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,183 shares of company stock worth $5,774,787. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,400,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

