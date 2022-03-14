KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of KINZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 450,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,007. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00. KINS Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

