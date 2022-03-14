Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,819,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,558,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after buying an additional 93,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,773,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.