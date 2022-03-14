Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Generac by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $281.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

