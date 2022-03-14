Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 447,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,849 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Nordstrom by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

JWN opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

