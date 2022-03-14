Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of EIS opened at $69.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.61. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.07.

