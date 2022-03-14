Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

