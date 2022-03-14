Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $309,000 Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 108,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 31,088 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $113.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

