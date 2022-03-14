Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $271,000 in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 153,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 69,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 312,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $36.56.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.