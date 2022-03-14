Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $271,000 in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 153,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 69,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 312,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.