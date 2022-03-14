Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $362,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

